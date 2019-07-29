First Q-Max Call for ZeeBrugge

Images courtesy of P. Henderyckx

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 19:02:46

Fluxys' Zeebrugge LNG terminal has reached a milestone with the Al Dafna LNG carrier docking - the first call of a Q-Max vessel, the largest LNG carriers in service.

A full Q-Max cargo serves the yearly need of over 75,000 households heating with gas.

LNG carriers of all types and sizes can dock at the facility, from small 2,000m3 LNG carriers up to the largest 266,000m3 Q-Max LNG vessels. It has ample pipe gas take away capacity is available for delivery throughout Northwest Europe and is directly linked into the Belgian, U.K., Dutch, German and French gas markets.

The terminal also has a range of options for downstream small-scale LNG distribution: loading of small LNG carriers, LNG bunkering ships and LNG trailers to supply LNG as low-carbon energy for ships, trucks and remote industry not connected into a gas pipeline network.

May was a record month for the terminal with 13 vessels moored. Truck loading at the facility saw a new all-time high as well. 2019 saw a total of 30 unloadings until the end of May, three times more than in 2018 over the same period.



