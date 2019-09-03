USCG Photos Show Extensive Storm Damage in Bahamas

Dorian as seen from the International Space Station (NASA)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 13:59:08

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater has deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews to the Bahamas to support search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and the unit has provided some of the first photos available of the damage on Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands. The imagery shows widespread damage, with private boats tossed up on shore in marinas, shingles torn off buildings, foliage removed from trees and flooding affecting large areas.

Hurricane Dorian stalled just off the coast of Grand Bahama Island for about 24 hours before moving off to the northwest, bound for Florida. It came ashore in the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, bringing devastation to parts of the Bahamas. At least five deaths have been reported, and the casualty count is expected to rise as search efforts continue and more areas regain communication. The Red Cross estimates that as many as 13,000 homes could be damaged in the Abaco Islands alone.

Storm surge appears to be a serious component of the damage: satellite operator Iceye estimates that about 60 percent of Grand Bahama Island's land area was inundated by flooding due to the storm. An image of Grand Bahama from 1145 hours local time Monday shows extensive portions of the island - including portions of the main airport - under water, with digital street map overlays illustrating the extent of the damage.

Courtesy Iceye / Twitter