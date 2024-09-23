First Containership with Integrated Automation Systems Departs Korea



South Korea highlights that the first containership designed with an integrated automation system has completed its installation and testing and is now starting international service. The project which was supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is designed to advance and commercialize autonomous shipping.

The automation systems for the vessel, POS Singapore (22,867 dwt) were designed in South Korea as part of a government-sponsored program to develop the new technologies. PAN Ocean, South Korea’s bulk shipping company, is participating in the program and worked to integrate the systems into the 1,800 TEU vessel.

POS Singapore was ordered in 2022 and built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan. It measures 576 feet (172 meters) in length and is registered in Liberia. The ship was floated in March and delivered in April. Since then, it has been undergoing the outfitting and testing of the automation system.

During today, September 23, sendoff ceremony, government officials highlighted that the ship will be used for the next year in testing and validation of the automation systems. The ship is currently underway bound for Shanghai. It will operate for the next year on routes between Korea and Southeast Asia.

The ship integrates core technologies including intelligent navigation and monitors and interprets the weather conditions for situation awareness and navigation. Other systems provide for engine automation and maintain cybersecurity. The ministries have invested $119 million in the project which they view as a blueprint for the commercialization of automation technology.

Using the results from this year of demonstrations, Korea also looks to lead the development of international standards for the automation of ships. The International Maritime Organization launched the effort to develop the MASS Code (international automation standards). Academics, researchers, and government officials are contributing to the creation of the new standard.

Korea looks to lead the development of automation to create a competitive edge in the next generation of shipbuilding. HD Hyundai led the first test of automation during a Pacific voyage on an LNG carrier in 2022. Korea has conducted additional tests including last year with a smaller domestic cargo ship.