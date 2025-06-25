Fire in Indonesian Shipyard Kills Four and Injures Five Working on FSO

A large fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, June 24, at a shipyard in Indonesia trapping several workers in the tanks aboard an FSO undergoing maintenance. Local authorities are reporting that four workers were killed in the fire and that five others suffering burns and minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.

They were working on the FSO Federal II, which had recently completed a 10-year charter to China’s CNOOC and had been operating in the Widuri region. The tanker was built in Japan in 1990 and is 95,759 dwt. It is 761 feet (232 meters) in length.

The vessel had been acquired by Supraco Lines and Eastern Jason for conversion into the FSO.

Kebakaran hebat terjadi di kapal tanker Federal II yang tengah docking di galangan kapal PT ASL Shipyard Indonesia, Tanjunguncang, Batam, Kepulauan Riau, Selasa (24/6) siang.



Few details were provided on the fire other than the crews were undertaking maintenance and repairs. AIS data shows the FSO had been moved to a shipyard in Batam City on the Riau Islands in May. It was in the ASL Shipyard Indonesia and internal teams from the yard were fighting the fire.

Images online showed black smoke billowing from the FSO. Local reports said it was a stubborn fire and crews had remained on scene for hours fighting the blaze.

