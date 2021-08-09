Fincantieri Explores Hydrogen for Naval Vessels and Ports

Fincantieri's operations at Magheria, Italy (file photo)

Italian industrial company and shipbuilder Fincantieri is working to accelerate its efforts at incorporating hydrogen into the maritime industry focusing on naval operations through a new agreement with Enel Green Power Italia. The two companies intend to identify possible sustainable and innovative solutions using hydrogen within the maritime industry.

Under the new agreement, Fincantieri plans to focus on the definition of an integrated solution for the production, supply, and management as well as the use of green hydrogen for port areas and the long-range maritime transport of new hydrogen-based fuels. The collaboration between the companies can be expanded in the future through additional binding agreements.

“The European goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 requires the creation of an industrial eco-system on which Fincantieri has been working concretely through a series of operational agreements with the major Italian players for the realization of complex projects in a short time.,” said time Laura Luigia Martini, CEO Business Advisor and Executive Vice President Corporate Business Development of Fincantieri. “We are proactively responding not only to the demands that states must comply with, but we will also consolidate our leadership position in the process towards a more sustainable economy and society.”

Working together, the two companies will evaluate the possibility of collaborating both in the supply of green hydrogen to naval, submarine, and surface vessels, and to industrial users within the port area. This will include the design and construction of the necessary infrastructure elements, including storage. They will also explore the design and development of a system for the management of energy flows, including through the involvement of other companies from the respective groups.

“The signing of this agreement,” commented Carlo Zorzoli, Head of Business Development for Enel Green Power, “represents a further step forward in Enel Green Power's commitment to collaborating with operators interested in developing solutions for the use of green hydrogen in sectors where electrification is not possible.” Enel noted that it hopes to contribute to the energy transition process through the decarbonization of industrial activities.

Enel’s Eugenio Montale power plant in La Spezia, Italy will be used as an initial test site for the activities covered by the agreement.