Fincantieri and Norwegian Mark Dual Milestone for New Cruise Ships



Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery on its next cruise ship today, March 13, from Fincantieri in Italy. It is the third ship of the class of six being built by Fincantieri with the fourth ship scheduled to float out from the building dock tomorrow.

Norwegian Aqua which was delivered today is part of what the company is calling its Prima Plus class as the vessel is 10 percent larger than the first two ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, which were introduced in 2022 and 2023. The ships are all based on a design developed by Fincantieri that opens the ship up to the sea with larger windows and places the promenade deck lower. It uses other design features such as a strait prow to improve sea handling and places machinery midship for improved handling and efficiency.

The new ship is 1,056 feet (322 meters) in length and 156,300 gross tons compared to the first two ships which are 143,535 gross tons and 965 feet (294 meters). The enlarging of the design involves adding a midbody section to the vessel to increase the length and adding nearly 500 passenger berths for a capacity of 3,571 passengers on Norwegian Aqua. The enlarged design permitted an increase in the size of the suite enclave on the ship known as The Haven.

The ship also incorporates new design elements. Among these are a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide and a new high-tech digital sports complex. It also has an entertainment space filled with immersive and virtual reality games. The ship features a wrap-around promenade with dining and lounge spaces known as Ocean Boulevard as well as the now standard variety of specialty restaurants.

"Norwegian Aqua is more than just a ship—it’s a commitment to our guests that we will continue to push boundaries and deliver MORE at sea," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "From thrilling attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster to the debut of Sukhothai, our first Thai specialty restaurant, Norwegian Aqua is designed to create unforgettable moments for the whole family.”

The fourth ship of the class, Norwegian Luna will be floated from the building dock on March 14 (Fincantieri)

The new cruise ship is starting with sailings in Europe and will embark on a transatlantic journey from Southampton, England, on March 28, 2025. She will arrive in the U.S. on April 4, for two inaugural events in Boston and New York City before being christened in Miami on April 13. During her first year of service, Norwegian Aqua will sail from Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, as well as New York City.

Tomorrow, March 14, her sister ship Norwegian Luna will be floated out from her building dock also at Fincantieri’s yard in Marghera near Venice. The fourth ship of the class is due to enter service in the spring of 2026. Two additional ships, which will again be 10 percent larger and are being built methanol-ready are due for delivery in 2027. Norwegian also recently confirmed its next generation of 200,000-ton plus cruise ships to be built at Fincantieri.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 226,000 tons, the next class will be the largest ever built for Norwegian. The ships will be built at the Fincantieri Monfalcone shipyard, with the first ship to be delivered in 2030 and the others to follow in 2032, 2034, and 2036. With over 5,100 berths, the ships will be able to accommodate over 8,300 people, including crew.

