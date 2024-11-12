Ferry Evacuated After Running Aground in the Central Philippines

The Philippines Coast Guard is reporting the safe evacuation of an interisland ferry that ran around on November 11 providing some dramatic images of the ferry. The passengers were taken safely to shore while the coast guard was continuing to monitor the movement of the vessel and determine the cause of the grounding.

The ferry Maria Oliva (371 gross tons) operated on a six-hour inter-island trip in the central Philippines in the Romblon region. The vessel was reported to be in the vicinity of Romblon port when it grounded. The vessel a RoPax built in Japan in 1973 has been operating in the Philippines since 1997.

When the vessel grounded there were 156 passengers aboard as well as 38 crewmembers and 26 trucks.

The Coast Guard Station Romblon immediately dispatched a rigid hull inflatable boat to conduct rescue operations. The provincial government of Romblon also fielded a speedboat while the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office sent a rescue boat to augment the PCG’s force.

“All passengers were safely transferred to Romblon Port, except for a dialysis patient and his companion since he needed access to his dialysis equipment, which was in his vehicle on the vessel,” the PCG said.

The Coast Guard reports so far there has been no oil spill or flooding observed. The vessel continues to be monitored for movement while they determine how to refloat the ferry.

It is operated by Montenegro Shipping Lines, one of the large ferry operators in the country. The company has a fleet of 59 vessels and served 39 ports on three islands.