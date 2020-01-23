Fatal Accident at Port Everglades Terminal

Cargo terminals at Port Everglades (file image) By The Maritime Executive 01-23-2020 02:59:00

[Brief] Authorities with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal industrial accident at a tenant terminal facility in Port Everglades.

Just after 1400 hours on Monday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Sol Shipping at 3300 S.E. 19th Ave., within the port complex. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was struck and run over by a large piece of equipment. The body was transported to Broward County’s medical examiner’s office. No injuries to other personnel were reported.

Homicide detectives and authorities with OSHA are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The name of the victim has been temporarily withheld.

Sol Shipping Services imports melons from Central America, and its operations support about 250 jobs in the Broward County area, according to Port Everglades. The firm is responsible for about 16,000 container moves annually.