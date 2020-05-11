Explosion and Fire Cause Injuries Aboard Tanker in Indonesian Shipyard

A fire broke out onboard the Indonesian aframax crude oil tanker Jag Leela while the vessel was undergoing repairs at North Sumatra’s Belawan port.

At least 22 workers were injured, many with burns, and taken to a local hospital while an unconfirmed number of people are reported missing or trapped on the ship according to Agence France-Press.

At least two explosions were heard aboard the vessel causing a large fire that was reported under control later in the day. Fire engines and fireboats were trying to contain the fire, which reportedly spread to at least one other vessel in the shipyard. The force of the explosion also reportedly caused minor damage to nearby structures on land.

The cause of the explosions and fire is so far undetermined. At the time of the incident the tanker was at the Waruna Shipyard in Belawan, in northern Sumatra, Indonesia. Established in 1990, it is one of the largest dry dock facilities in Indonesia with a capacity up to 100,000 DWT.

The Indonesian-flagged tanker was built in 1999 and is owned and managed by Waruna Nusa Sentana. It has a length overall of approximately 797 feet with a reported carrying capacity is 105148 t DWT.