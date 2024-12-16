EU Extends Horn of Africa/Indian Ocean Maritime Security Mission to 2027

The European Council decided to prolong the mandate of the EU Naval Force Operation ATALANTA and the EU's military training mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia) in part due to the instability in the region and the renewed rise of piracy. The mission which was established in late 2008 in response to the wave of piracy activity in the area is being renewed for two more years until at least February 28, 2027, and is also expanding its scope in response to developments in the region.

According to the Council’s announcement, these decisions were taken following a holistic strategic review of the Common Security and Defense Policy engagement in Somalia and the Horn of Africa. The aim is to strengthen the EU’s response to an evolving security context and to enhance its role as a maritime security provider.

ATALANTA which maintains a presence in the waters off the Horn of Africa with warships from member nations such as Spain and Italy, is credited with playing a critical role in helping to dramatically reduce the incidents of piracy. It began patrols in 2009 with a mission to deter, prevent, and repress piracy and armed robbery in the region as well as protect food ships and other vulnerable shipping in the region.

Between 2009 and the end of November 20224, ATALANTA reports over 2,400 ships have been protected and over 3.2 million tonnes of food and aid delivered. However, a total of 139 vessels have been held and over 2,600 hostages taken since 2009 as well as nearly 16 thousand kilos of narcotics interdicted. A total of 177 were apprehended, including six in 2024, and handed over to the local authorities, of which 145 pirates have been convicted.

From a rate of 200 documented attacks per year in 2009, 2010, and 2011, it had fallen to only a handful per year by 2014 and none recorded at all between 2020 and 2022. This year however they have 19 recorded attacks and 15 suspicious approaches plus an unknown number of dhows and small vessel attacks that go unreported.

As part of today’s vote, the European Council updated the mandate of Operation ATALANTA to enhance maritime security off the coast of Somalia, in the Gulf of Aden, the West Indian Ocean, and parts of the Red Sea, and better support building a wider regional maritime security architecture. With the new mandate, the Operation will continue to fight piracy and reduce illicit trafficking at sea. Synergies with the maritime Operation ASPIDES, currently protecting merchant shipping in the Red Sea, will be enhanced. In parallel, the Maritime Security Center (MSC) Horn of Africa, supporting both ATALANTA and ASPIDES, is being rebranded as MSC Indian Ocean and its role is being reinforced.

In addition to the maritime security effort, the Council also extended the EU's military training mission in Somalia (EUTM Somalia). It focuses on training, mentoring, and the provision of strategic advice to the Somali National Armed Forces.

The European Council earlier in December also extended for two years the mandate of the EU's civilian capacity-building mission (EUCAP Somalia) which has a mission to advise, train, and equip the Federal Somali Police Force to contribute to the gradual establishment of the Rule of Law in Somalia. In addition, EUCAP Somalia assists Somalia in strengthening its maritime security capacity to enable it to enforce maritime law more effectively.