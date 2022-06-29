EU Council and Parliament Set to Negotiate Maritime GHG Regulations

The EU is ready to regulate shipping's emissions, but key differences remain

File image courtesy European Council

The European Parliament and the European Council have both finalized their negotiating positions on reforms to the EU's climate regulations, including - for the first time - the inclusion of the maritime sector in Europe's Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The two bodies are in close agreement, except for two significant points: first, the use of the revenue from auctioning maritime emissions allowances; and second, who will pay. The Council's version expects that "national budgets of member states will benefit" from the revenue - an outcome that shipping has sought to avoid - and it puts the vessel operator or owner on the hook for paying for emissions.

Both bodies plan to extend the existing EU ETS to cover 100 percent of emissions on intra-European routes and 50 percent of emissions on overseas routes. Both agree that non-CO2 emissions should be tracked, though the Council's version would defer a final decision on whether to count methane in the ETS until a later date.

The Council would like to see:

Placement of compliance burden on the vessel owner/operator, who could negotiate with the charterer on a contractual mechanism for sharing cost

Allocation of all revenues from allowance auctions to the administering member state (the flag state for an EU ship, or the state where the shipowner calls most often for a foreign-flag ship)

Requiring shipping researchers to apply to the EU's general-purpose Innovation Fund for green-transition financing, with "due consideration" assured for maritime-related projects

Redistribution of 3.5 percent of emissions allowances to member states that are heavily dependent on maritime transport

Transitional measures for small islands, winter navigation and voyages related to public service obligations

Measures to protect EU shipping from carbon leakage (businesses exporting operations to countries with less stringent regulations)

The Parliament would like to see:

Emissions from non-EU voyages covered 100 percent after 2027, with some exceptions under certain conditions

Non-CO2 greenhouse gases (methane) included in ETS calculations

75 percent of all revenues from maritime allowances assigned to a dedicated "Ocean Fund" to support the industry's green transition

"Polluter-pays" compliance cost allocation using mandatory contractual pass-through of the costs to the commercial operator (charterer)

Both versions omit lifecycle emissions from the calculation mechanism, leaving out emissions from fuel production and transport (notably methane leakage from natural gas infrastructure).

The two bodies will now meet and negotiate the text of a large-scale legislative package, including emissions measures for other sectors like road transport and aviation.