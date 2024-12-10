Dutch Freighter Goes Aground off Denmark

[Brief] A Dutch cargo ship has gone aground in the shallow waters of the Odense Fjord, at the north end of the island of Funen, and work is under way to refloat it.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the freighter Amadeus Gold was under way on a voyage from Rotterdam to Odense when it ran aground near the main terminal, just north of the port. The route is narrow and the waters on either side are shallow, according to local outlet Maritime Danmark.

Three vessels were dispatched to assist, the tugs Svitzer Idun and Tybring, and the pollution control ship Marie Miljo. as of Tuesday evening, the Amadeus Gold was still holding the same position in the fjord.

Amadeus Gold is a 2010-built coastal freighter of 2,500 dwt, owned and managed by a firm in the Netherlands. Her recent inspection record shows one detention and a cumulative 15 deficiencies, including ISM Code issues, oil record book issues, an expired wreck-removal liability certificate, and a missing certificate for pollution coverage.