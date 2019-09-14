Dredging Titan Douglas B. Mackie Dies at 67

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-14 21:21:45

Douglas B. Mackie, Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) from 1995 to 2011, passed away on September 11, 2019.

Mackie also served in many leadership roles at the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) including Association President several times. “We have lost an industry giant,” said William P. Doyle, CEO & Executive Director of the DCA.

The DCA recounts some of Mackie's life and achievements:

Mackie’s grandfather James and his great uncle Tom worked in the Sault Ste. Marie Division of the DCA in the early 1900s. His dad Tom also worked in the Soo in the 1930’s and then South Chicago before taking the Dredge Indiana to the South Pacific during WWII with the Seabees.

Mackie and his brother Don followed in their footsteps, Doug working on dredges and tug boats during college before joining the company in 1978 after receiving his law degree from Northern Illinois University.

Doug first served as GLDD’s corporate counsel and assistant secretary before being promoted to vice president and secretary. In 1995, he became the company’s President and CEO. When the company went public in December 2006, he became Chairman of the Board of Directors. In September of 2010, he retired from his daily leadership responsibilities but continued as a Director of the company before retiring.

Mackie successfully guided this company through some very significant events while at the same time growing the business both domestically and internationally.

Dave Simonelli, President of GLDD notes, “Doug Mackie was a remarkable leader and friend to us all for many years. His talent, care, integrity and hard work have helped many of us grow into the positions we’re in today. His belief in Great Lakes and his faith in us never wavered. I have personally relied on Doug for guidance for much of my career.”

One of his greatest legacies at Great Lakes’ was changing the safety culture. He led the transformation to an Incident and Injury Free safety culture. Many remember his clear message: “The train is leaving the station – you need to decide if you will make this journey or be left behind.” Without Doug’s guidance, passion, and concern for all the employees of Great Lakes we would not be the safest dredging company in the country, said Simonelli.

Mackie is survived by his wife Casey and family including GLDD’s Chief Legal Officer, Katie LaVoy.

“It was a great voyage, Doug Mackie. You have completed your final watch, now rest in peace,”says the DCA.