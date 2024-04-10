DP World Sets Up Latin America's First E-Truck Charging Station

DP World’s terminal at the Port of Callao, Peru has begun using the first electric charging station for trucks in Latin America. The new infrastructure is part of the port operator’s decarbonization plans at Callao, with an aim of reducing over 2000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The charging facility is located in a newly-built pier that will launch in the coming months, raising the Port of Callao's container capacity to 2.7 million TEUs.

The facility was built by Enel X Way, and will be used to charge 20 of the 100 percent electric internal transport trucks that DP World recently acquired for terminal operations. According to Enel, the station consists of 10 dual fast-charge chargers of 200 KW each, supported by an electrical infrastructure of 2MW of installed power.

Globally, DP World is investing around $72 million towards carbon neutral port operations, about 0.5 percent of its annual revenue. Part of the investment has gone into supporting port electrification programs such as in Callao.

As Peru’s major trade gateway, currently handling nearly 90 percent of the country’s container traffic, the Port of Callao continues to see expanded connectivity to international markets. Last year, the DP World terminal set a new record by handling 1.64 million TEU, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2022.

“2023’s record TEU movement is unprecedented in Peruvian port history. Our success stems from significantly increasing the number of ship arrivals, up 30 percent, and a more than 40 percent boost in terminal productivity since 2021,” said Nicolas Gauthier, CEO of DP World Peru.