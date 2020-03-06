DNV GL Appoints New CFO

Kjetil M. Ebbesberg (image courtesy DNV GL) By The Maritime Executive 03-03-2020 11:18:00

Leading class society DNV GL has appointed Kjetil M. Ebbesberg as its new group CFO in DNV GL. Ebbesberg succeeds Thomas Vogth-Eriksen, who will become director of the Certification Division in DNV GL - Business Assurance.

Ebbesberg will join DNV GL on April 1, 2020 and take up the Group CFO position as of July 1.

Ebbesberg currently serves as executive vice president for Hydro Rolled Products, a division of the Norwegian aluminum manufacturer Hydro. Ebbesberg has worked in a variety of executive positions for Hydro's metals operations since 1996. He also brings experience from a previous position as CFO for the Norwegian retail group Coop and from numerous board member positions. He holds a master’s degree in business economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH) in Bergen.

"I am very pleased to have Kjetil joining DNV GL. He has a strong financial background coupled with solid operational leadership experience from global businesses - based in Norway, Switzerland, and recently five years in Germany. I believe Kjetil has the perfect combination of experience and skills needed to drive financial performance across the group as we move into a new strategy period," said Remi Eriksen, the group president and CEO of DNV GL. “I would like to thank Thomas Vogth-Eriksen . . . In particular, he has been instrumental in the merger between DNV and GL."