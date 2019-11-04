Disney Cruise Line Announces Three New LNG Ships

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-04 19:54:41

Disney Cruise Line has announced plans to build three additional cruise ships and has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The three new ships will be powered by LNG and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Expected delivery dates for the new vessels have not yet been made public.

Disney Cruise Line currently has a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Three 135,000gt LNG-fuelled ships are already under construction at Meyer Werft and scheduled for completion in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The first of these, Disney Wish, is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and is expected to set sail beginning in January 2022.

The cruise line's vessels sail around the world on itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe, among others. The homeport for Disney Cruise Line remains Port Canaveral, Florida, where it has its own specially designed cruise terminal.