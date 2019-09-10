Despite Hurricane, Grand Bahama Shipyard is "Open for Business"

Relief supplies for Grand Bahama prepared for loading aboard the Carnival Liberty. Carnival Corp., one of Grand Bahama Shipyard's owners, is helping the island return to business (Carnival)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-10 17:09:43

Freeport-based Grand Bahama Shipyard said Tuesday that it was not significantly damaged by Hurricane Dorian and will move quickly to resume its operations. The firm confirmed that it will be open for business on Wednesday, September 11.

“There is no significant damage to the shipyard,” said Graham Couser, the yard's vice president. “However, the island has suffered badly with personal tragedies and major infrastructure damages. As a business and community leader, it is our obligation to expeditiously return the shipyard, which has confirmed bookings for its docks and berths until the end of 2019, to full operation as soon as possible."

Grand Bahama Shipyard is known as the leading cruise ship repair facility in the Caribbean basin, and it has extensive capacity for drydocking and afloat repairs. It was co-founded by cruise operators Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, which both still retain ownership stakes in the yard. Its prime location - just 90 nm to the east of Miami, Florida, the cruise capital of the world - and its extensive experience have allowed it to attract business from virtually all cruise lines with operations in the region.

Carnival SVP for ports Giora Israel told Bahamian media on Friday that the cruise line is committed to restoring the yard's operations to service as quickly as possible. Israel also emphasized that Carnival is still committed to a major $100 million investment in a new Grand Bahama cruise port, which was just announced several weeks ago.

Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall near the town of Marsh Harbour as a Category 5 storm and lingered just off the north side of Grand Bahama for days. Government-led relief, search and evacuation operations are still under way, with extensive help from the cruise industry and from civil society.