"Dark" LNG Carrier Covertly Loads Cargo at Sanctioned Terminal

Satellite images of Novatek's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 facility show what many energy observers have warned for months: obscure Russian shipping interests are creating a "dark fleet" of LNG carriers to mirror Russia's shadowy fleet of aging crude oil tankers.

Arctic LNG 2 is a brand new, high-capacity LNG terminal on the Gulf of Ob, just opposite Yamal LNG. It is heavily sanctioned by the U.S. and the EU, which have targeted it over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Though construction of its second and third trains have been delayed by the impact of these restrictions, its first 6.6 million tonne per annum liquefaction train started operation in late 2023. However, its exports were blocked by sanctions, and it had to pause operations for eight months.

Bloomberg obtained satellite images from last week that show that an LNG carrier has arrived at the terminal, likely to load for export - but there is no corresponding AIS signal for a ship at that location. According to TankerTrackers.com, the vessel can be identified as the LNG carrier Pioneer, based on its dimensions and visual characteristics. However, Pioneer's AIS signal appears to show her at anchor in the Barents Sea, 800 miles to the west; the trackline is an unusually perfect oval, similar in shape to a falsified AIS depiction of an anchor swing circle.

AIS manipulation (spoofing) is a common practice in the crude oil "dark fleet," and its appearance in the Russia-facing LNG fleet was anticipated by many analysts. Pioneer's apparently false AIS transmission appears to be further confirmation that the sanctions-evasion tactics of the wet bulk sector are coming to the LNG trade as well.

Pioneer's characteristics, ownership and management also align with the "dark fleet" pattern. She is 19 years old, flagged in a non-White List registry, and operated by an obscure Indian manager, Ocean Speedstar Solutions.

The same manager also operates LNG carrier Asya Energy, another aging steam-plant vessel flagged with the same registry. Both vessels were purchased in April, in time for Arctic LNG 2's expected startup. On Sunday, Asya Energy's AIS signal was in the Barents Sea, headed east.

Pioneer might not be the first LNG carrier to quietly load an export cargo at Arctic LNG 2. Another vessel suspected of dark fleet affiliation, the North Sky, may have called at the terminal in late July, Russian LNG executive Aleksandr Klimentyev told Upstream.

The second train for Arctic LNG 2 is complete and currently under tow from the construction site in Murmansk to the installation site in the Gulf of Ob. The third train may never arrive: after the pullout of Chinese module builder Wison, the Murmansk construction yard appears to be shutting down and laying off staff, according to the Barents Observer.