Dark Fleet Tanker Might Have Damaged More Subsea Lines if Not Stopped

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has found and recovered the missing anchor from the "dark fleet" tanker Eagle S, which is suspected of severing four subsea telecom cables and a high-voltage power cable in the Baltic on Christmas Day. The next step in the investigation is to determine when it came loose - before or after the authorities asked the Eagle S to raise the anchor it was dragging on the bottom.

On Dec. 25, Fingrid's EstLink 2 power transmission cable and four subsea telecom cables suddenly broke down. The outages corresponded to the position of the tanker Eagle S; Finland dispatched a police tactical team in a helicopter and asked Eagle S to divert, and the crew agreed to comply.

In a sonar survey after the casualty, a drag line of about 50 nm in length was found on the bottom. Eagle S' anchor was discovered at the end of the line, near the Porkkala Peninsula, and Swedish military salvors helped raise it to the surface on Sunday night.

The location of the damaged anchor on the bottom happened to be near the place where Finnish authorities instructed Eagle S to raise the anchor that the ship was dragging in the water. This is of interest to the authorities, as it raises questions about whether the incident could have been worse without government intervention. The tanker's onward route would have passed over the Estlink 1 power cable, as well as the Balticconnector gas line.

"If the anchor only came loose during the hoisting, it is likely that the anchor could have caused further damage to the seabed infrastructure if the vessel had continued its journey," Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi of the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

New images released by the NBI show that the anchor's crown is cracked, and its flukes are much shorter than typical. Previous photos of the Eagle S - taken in years past, when she operated under a previous name - show that the tanker was originally equipped with normal Hall- or Speck-type anchors, like most merchant ships.