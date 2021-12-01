CSSC Meets 2021 Delivery Goal and Maintains Industry Leadership

CSSC's sprawling Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding complex (SWS)

China State Shipbuilding Corporation reported with the delivery of two new ships on December 1, it has fulfilled its annual delivery target for 2021 a month ahead of schedule. The company has reaffirmed its position as the world’s largest shipbuilder while China also reports strong growth in its orderbook to maintain the current momentum in future years.

During 2021, China State Shipbuilding (CSSC) reports it delivered a total of 194 vessels of all sizes for the international and domestic markets. In total, that represents over 16 million dwt. The number of vessels is largely comparable to 2020 when they delivered 198 vessels for the full year. Tonnage, however, at this point is behind 2020 when they delivered over 17 million dwt for the year. There was no indication of how many additional vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the last month of 2021 or what the full year is likely to reach.

According to preliminary statistics, in terms of deadweight tonnage, CSSC reports that as of this point, it has again achieved the world's leading position in terms of shipbuilding completions, accepted orders, and size of its orderbook in 2021. CSSC noted that it has consistently ranked as the world's largest shipbuilding group.

The shipbuilder noted through its various subsidiaries that it has delivered a broad range of vessels in 2021. This included 10 ultra-large containerships, two large FSRUs, large gas carriers, numerous bulkers, as well as specialized vessels.

TORM Helene delivered this week helped CSSC to meet its 2021 target for completions (TORM)

The most recent deliveries included a large product tanker, TORM Helene, for TORM Shipping in Denmark as well as the world’s first hybrid car carrier for UECC that is fitted with dual-fuel LNG engines and a large battery system to provide power in ports. CSSC, like its competitors in South Korea, also continues to be focusing on new, high-value vessels that employ market-leading technologies. Among the vessels that they are proud to highlight is the construction of the country’s first, large domestic cruise ship being built with advice from Fincantieri for a joint venture with Carnival Corporation. Structural work was completed this fall on the cruise ship, which is expected to float out before the end of this year.

CSSC continues to also lead new orders benefitting from the increased investment in new vessels from the world’s shipowners. During the first 10 months of 2021, China’s overall shipbuilding industry reported that orders grew more than 210 percent versus 2020. The total orderbook now stands at over 98 million tons, which Chinese officials said represents more than half the total for new orders worldwide.