Crowley Vessels Recognized for 737 Ship-Years of Safe Operations

L to R: Port captain Thomas LeBlanc, director of marine operations Boren Chambers, Captain Christopher Menezes and Captain Robert Wirtanen

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-12 09:46:25

On June 18, the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) honored 104 vessels owned or managed by Crowley Maritime Corporation with the annual Jones F. Devlin Awards in recognition of a combined 737 years of service without a lost-time injury incident.

Of the 104 vessels awarded, 27 have gone without an incident for 10 or more years, including the following vessels:

Valdez Star, 28 years;

Gus E, MV Chief, MV Guide, Roger E, each with 20 years;

MV Aku, MV Veteran, and MV Vigilant, each with 19 years;

USNS Impeccable and tug Bulwark, each with 16 years;

MV Guardian and tug Attentive, each with 15 years;

Tug Aware, 14 years;

MV Master and MV Response, each with 13 years;

MV Kavik River, Tanerliq and tug Endurance, each with 12 years;

MV Pt. Thompson, MV Toolik River, MV Valor, Sea Voyager and ATB Gulf Reliance/ 650-2, each with 11 years;

and MV Goliah, MV Scout and ATB Courage/650-5, each with 10 years.

“Crowley’s mariners are committed to safe operations, and it’s a credit to the dedication of these men and women that 104 Crowley vessels receive this award,” said Boren Chambers, director of marine operations. "Without the skill and dedication of the women and men to work safely, this could not have been achieved.”

Devlin Award Certificates are awarded to all manned merchant vessels that have operated for two full years or more without a crew member losing a full turn at watch because of an occupational injury. CSA has honored Crowley with Devlin Awards every year since 2005.

“CSA’s members are committed to safe operations and CSA’s involvement in safety is longstanding with our ongoing commitment to represent the industry, domestically and internationally, on safety issues encompassing every facet of ship operations,” said CSA President Kathy Metcalf.