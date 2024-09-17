Crane Collapses on to MSC Feeder Alongside in Chinese Port

[Brief] Port officials and the Chinese authorities are working to determine what caused a gantry crane in the port of Yantian to malfunction yesterday morning, September 16. No one was injured, but several containers were knocked into the harbor and others were damaged on the MSC feeder ship MSC Riona.

The 23,000 dwt vessel with a capacity of 1,730 TEU had come alongside and was preparing for container handling. Built in 1998 and acquired by MSC in 2021, the vessel operates a route between China, Singapore, and the Philippines.

According to the official reports, the gantry crane was being prepared for handling when the arm collapsed onto the container stacks aboard the MSC vessel. Pictures show one badly damaged box in the harbor and others askew on the ship or fallen to the dock.

Port officials ordered operations suspended for the MSC ship as well as with two other gantry cranes of the same age and manufacturer. Operations were being disrupted on berth 2 within the giant port complex but functioning normally elsewhere in the port.

It does not appear that the vessel contributed to the incident. However, in May 2024, Chinese officials in Shenzhen cited the vessel for multiple deficiencies including with its main propulsion engines. The ship was given a clean report the next day during a follow-up inspection.

