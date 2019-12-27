Container Ship Runs Aground in Bosphorus

Source: Twitter By The Maritime Executive 12-27-2019 03:21:17

The Liberian-flagged container ship Songa Iridium suffered engine failure while sailing south in the Bosphorus and ran aground ashore in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday.

The 191-meter (626-foot) vessel had a crew of 19 as well as a pilot onboard. There are no reports of casualties or pollution, but the vessel and the embankment she hit have been damaged. Tugs have been used to refloat her, and she is now at anchor.

The incident has sparked debate on Turkey's plans to build a canal to reduce the number of cargo ships sailing through the narrow waters of the Bosphorus. Kanal Istanbul would also reduce waiting times for ships passing through the Bosphorus which can be up to 30 hours.

Between 1953 and 2002, over 460 maritime incidents occurred in and around the Bosphorus. The majority were collisions.