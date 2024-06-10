Container Feeder Sinks off Sihanoukville

[Brief] On Sunday, a small container feeder went down off the coast of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, according to the government's National Committee for Maritime Security.

The Thai container vessel Chiang Laan was under way off Sihanoukville when it encountered severe weather conditions off Koh Rong Island, including high winds, powerful waves and torrential rain. The ship took on water and began to sink. With assistance and coordination from national authorities, all crewmembers were safely rescued by a nearby fishing vessel, and they were returned to port without further incident.

Image courtesy National Committee on Maritime Security

The 10 Thai crewmembers were provided with a medical exam, accommodations and food. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show some of the small vessel's 53 containers afloat on the surface. The extent of any pollution risk remains to be assessed.

Chiang Laan was a 150-foot coastwise container feeder owned and flagged in Thailand. The house-aft, low-freeboard feeder ship was built in 1994, and had a maximum cargo capacity of about 1,300 dwt. Consistent with many locally-trading vessels in Southeast Asia, the Chiang Laan had no record of international port state control inspections.