Construction Starts on New Gothenburg Cross-Docking Terminal

By MarEx 2019-06-03 20:56:01

Construction has begun for the Svea Terminal – a new rail connected cross-docking terminal for forest products at the Port of Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new terminal will offer weather-protected trans-loading immediately beside the port’s ro-ro and container terminals. Export cargo such as paper- and carton board, pulp and sawed timber will be able to be sent directly into the terminal for trans-loading into containers or trailers for onward transport by sea to global markets.

The world’s largest storage tent – 21,600 square meters (equivalent to around three football pitches) – will be built on the 45,000 square meter terminal site which will allow trans-loading to take place without being exposed to the elements. Apart from the tent, there will be open storage areas and five rail tracks. The track leading into the tent will be a production track and the other four tracks will be used as marshaling tracks for the facility.

The Svea Terminal, closely linked to the Railport system, is the latest in a series of rail investments made at the Port of Gothenburg in recent years aimed at increasing capacity and reliability. In 2018, Gothenburg Port Authority completed the Arken Combi Terminal, which has significantly boosted rail capacity at the port. The Swedish Transport Administration is in the process of transforming the Port Line into a double-track system, and APM Terminals has already modernized rail operations and increased the capacity at the container terminal.

The Svea Terminal is being built on behalf of the Gothenburg Port Authority with Skanska as the contractor. It is due to open during the first half of 2020.