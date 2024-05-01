Capt. John Cordle (USN, Ret'd)
Captain (retired) John Cordle completed two Navy surface ship command tours including a wartime deployment in command of USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and a counter-piracy deployment in command of USS San Jacinto (CG 56). He was awarded the Navy League John Paul Jones Award and the Bureau of Navy Medicine Epictetus Award for Innovative and Inspirational Leadership for his work in crew endurance and circadian watch rotations.
Op-Ed: It's Time to Add Respect as a Core Navy and Marine Corps Value
Three years is a long time to ruminate on a decision. But that is how long it has been since the group of professionals who led Ta...
Stress Is Not Always a Bad Thing - Until It Is
Editor's note: This essay was originally published in 2021, but it has new relevance given the number of U...
Maritime Mishaps and the Circadian Clock
The tragic allision of the container ship Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is sure to produce a good...