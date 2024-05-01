Capt. John Cordle (USN, Ret'd)

Captain (retired) John Cordle completed two Navy surface ship command tours including a wartime deployment in command of USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and a counter-piracy deployment in command of USS San Jacinto (CG 56). He was awarded the Navy League John Paul Jones Award and the Bureau of Navy Medicine Epictetus Award for Innovative and Inspirational Leadership for his work in crew endurance and circadian watch rotations.

Op-Ed: It's Time to Add Respect as a Core Navy and Marine Corps Value

Published May 1, 2024 7:01 PM by Capt. John Cordle (USN, Ret'd)

Three years is a long time to ruminate on a decision. But that is how long it has been since the group of professionals who led Ta...

Stress Is Not Always a Bad Thing - Until It Is

Published Apr 21, 2024 6:51 PM by Capt. John Cordle (USN, Ret'd)

&nbsp; Editor&#39;s note: This essay was originally published in&nbsp;2021, but it has new relevance&nbsp;given the number of U...

The container ship Dali hit Baltimore's Key Bridge at 0129 on March 26. The circumstances are under investigation (Image courtesy USCG)

Maritime Mishaps and the Circadian Clock

Published Apr 1, 2024 9:39 PM by Capt. John Cordle (USN, Ret'd)

&nbsp; The tragic allision of the container ship Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is sure to produce a good...

