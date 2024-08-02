Consortium Seeks to Develop Chile’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Efforts kicked off yesterday, August 1, designed to launch an offshore wind farm industry in Chile. Organizers highlighted the potential to contribute to the energy transition while recognizing the country does not have the policy and regulatory framework in place to support offshore wind energy development.

UK-based 17 Energy, a renewable energy development company, partnered with Chile’s SC Power, a renewable energy company established to focus on offshore wind, to launch a new consortium Viento Azul Biobio dedicated to developing the country’s first offshore wind projects. They hosted a meeting bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and community representatives to discuss the potential for offshore wind energy in Chile.

“This is a pivotal moment for Chile’s energy future,” said Daniel Perdomo, Director at 17 Energy. “The Viento Azul Biobío Consortium is committed to building a strong, sustainable offshore wind industry that creates jobs, drives economic growth, and protects our environment. Today we are taking our first steps in our journey to realizing offshore wind in Chile.”

The company mapped out a plan for an offshore wind farm off the central coast of Chile in the Biobio region, which they highlight is near the industrial hub of the country and major ports. Further, they said offshore wind could work with the existing electrical infrastructure and contribute as the region works to retire its coal power plants.

“We believe that offshore wind can be a catalyst for transformation in Chile,” said Rodrigo Corvalán, Articulación de Stakeholders at SC Power at SC Power. Speaking with BN Americans they however recognized the challenges to develop a new industry. They said it would take at least seven years to develop the planned first project.

The company said that the region and its water depth is favorable to floating offshore wind turbines. They are proposing a project that would be between 500 MW and 1 GW. The budget for development would be as much as $4.3 billion. The target area is near Concepcion and the Bay of San Vicente where SSA Marine operates a large multipurpose port terminal.

The partnership came together over the past nine they said with a shared goal of facilitating the energy transformation. They believe that Chile has significant wind resources They point to the emergence of the industry in Australia which is looking to add offshore wind energy to its existing large installed base on onshore wind and solar power. Chile looks to be at the forefront as more countries in South America explore the potential of offshore wind power generation.

