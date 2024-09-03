Conditions Not Met to Tow Burning Tanker in Red Sea Says EU

The EUNAVFOR operation in the Red Sea area is reporting that the planned effort to tow the burning tanker Sounion laden with nearly one million barrels of crude is not proceeding. The force that is providing protection for the tugs that were hired by Delta Tankers to remove the vessel issued a brief statement without elaboration saying that alternatives would be explored.

“The private companies responsible for the salvage operation have concluded that the conditions were not met to conduct the towing operation and that it was not safe to proceed,” EUNAVFOR Aspides posted in a message on social media. “Alternative solutions are now being explored by the private companies.”

Aspides and U.S. Central Command both confirmed yesterday that salvage teams were beginning the operation to remove the disabled tanker that has been anchored in the Red Sea for nearly two weeks after a series of Houthi attacks disabled the ship. Houthi militants board the vessel over a week ago and set off explosions starting fires on the main deck and destroying the bridge of the tanker.

Three warships from Greece, France, and Italy participating in the Aspides operation were positioned near the tanker yesterday to provide security for the salvage operation. It is unclear if the salvage teams were concerned about the dangers or if they determined the vessel was unsafe in its current condition to be moved. The reports had said a slow-speed tow was planned to an undisclosed location.

Alternatives had been suggested that the salvage might attempt a ship-to-ship transfer of the crude oil that was loaded in Iraq and bound for Europe. Saudi Arabia was reported to be involved in overseeing the cargo.

The Houthis released a statement through Mohammed Al-Houthi saying that they had decided for the sake of the environment to permit the operation to proceed. He held the “United States and the United Kingdom responsible for any leakage from the ship.”

Raising further concern, the Houthis confirmed that they targeted another oil tanker on Monday, the 148,533 dwt Blue Lagoon I which is managed from Greece and registered in Panama. The tanker was approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen also in the Red Sea. Three ballistic missiles were used to target the ship which might have had some damage.

The Saudi Arabian oil company Bahri, however, released a statement asserting that their tanker Amjad was not attacked. They said in a statement that Bahri “unequivocally affirmed” the Amjad was not damaged while they were sailing “near another tanker that came under attack.”

Global concern remains high over the fate of the Sounion as it has the potential to be one of the worst oil spills in history. EUNAVFOR said it would continue to assist aiming to facilitate the prevention of an unprecedented environmental disaster in the region.



