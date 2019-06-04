Color Hybrid Appointed Ship of the Year 2019

By MarEx 2019-06-04 17:53:29

The world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel, Color Hybrid, was appointed Ship of the Year 2019 at Nor-Shipping on June 4, 2019.

The Color Line vessel is under construction at Ulstein Verft. Yard number 311 has been designed by Fosen Yard, and will be put to service between Sandefjord, Norway and Strömstad, Sweden this summer.

With a battery package of 4.7 MWh, the Color Hybrid is enabled to travel 12 nautical miles only on battery power, charged with shore power in Sandefjord.

Measuring 160 meters (525 feet) in length and 27.1 meters (89 feet) in the beam, the vessel has capacity for 2,000 passengers and 500 cars.

Ulstein Group CEO Gunvor Ulstein received the Award from HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. “We have during the last 100 years developed a solid shipbuilding expertise. To us, this award is an acknowledgment and recognition of this expertise and our commitment to deliver quality and innovative solutions to our customers. We share this award with all our employees as well as the Norwegian maritime cluster,” said Ulstein in her speech. She also expressed her appreciation towards the shipowner, Color Line, for placing their trust in Ulstein Verft for the construction of this innovative and environmentally friendly vessel.

The Ship of the Year is awarded annually by the maritime magazine Skipsrevyen. The nominees are suggested among the readers of the magazine, while a jury appoints the winner. Innovation is one of the main criteria in order to win.

