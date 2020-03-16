Coast Guard Closes Mississippi River After Bridge Allision

file photo By The Maritime Executive 03-15-2020 06:06:01

The U.S. Coast Guard has closed the Mississippi River between mile markers 115 and 122 after a vessel allided with the Hale Memorial Boggs Bridge on Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 1:30 a.m. that the ITV Cooperative Spirit, pushing 29 grain barges downriver, allided with the bridge.

No injuries, pollution or damage to the bridge were reported.

Of the 29 barges, 26 have been recovered, two have sunk, and one is still unaccounted for while inspectors search the area.

The cause of the allision is under investigation.