CMA CGM Orders Electric Inland Container Barge for Nike Goods in Vietnam



CMA CGM Group is moving forward with the project it announced in December 2024 to develop and operate fully electric container barges on inland routes in Vietnam. The group placed an order for the first barge to be built by China’s Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding.

The group called the order an important step to promote green inland river operations in the Asian market. The first barge was co-designed by CMA CGM’s New Build and R&D teams in partnership with China’s CATL for the battery technology. They are also working with China’s Jining Energy Group for the energy system which will include a solar-powered recharging facility to be located at the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep, Vietnam.

The plan calls for an 80-meter (262-foot) barge. It will have a capacity of approximately 180 TEU. It is designed to sail entirely on battery power between Bihn Duong Province inland in Vietnam and the Gemalink terminal, a route of approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles). Annually they project the barge will transport more than 50,000 TEU annually. The operation is projected to start in 2026 and Nike has previously announced it would be using the barge to transport its products made in Vietnam.

Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding was developed starting in May 2022 as China’s first domestic inland new energy shipbuilder. With this order, the yard has an orderbook of 165 ships. They highlight a capacity to annually build 400 inland ships in the size range of 1,000 to 5,000 tons. The company started construction in October 2022 and trial production in October 2023.

Vietnam is seen as a fast-growing market as the country develops its manufacturing capabilities. CMA CGM highlights that it has been in Vietnam since 1989 and currently operates 29 weekly mainline services from seven ports in Vietnam. The group says the new inland solution is part of its long-term commitment and decarbonization ambitions, along with Vietnam’s goal of being carbon net zero by 2050. The goal of the electric barge operation is to also create a model that can be replicated in other markets.