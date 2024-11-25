Climate Protestors Arrested as Bulker is Forced to Turn Around in Australia



The multi-day climate protest against coal and fossil fuels spun out of control over the weekend as the group Rising Tide took a more aggressive posture and at least one bulker decided to turn around and not enter the port. The group declared victory but the police decided to move in to restore order and ultimately 170 people were arrested on the weekend.

The protest began last week with Rising Tide promising a 50-hour demonstration in the Port of Newcastle, the world’s busiest coal port and a key facility in Australia. The event was part protest and part festival and is scheduled to go on this week relocated to the Australian capital of Canberra.

Saturday and again on Sunday hundreds of kayaks and other watercraft were seen in Newcastle harbor. Port officials later confirmed that one bulker decided not to attempt to enter the harbor and instead turned around to reschedule its arrival.

The group posted on X writing, “We did it! Over 100 brave everyday people successfully blocked coal exports from the world’s largest coal port, while thousands more gathered in support on the beach. Our fight is with the corporations and the politicians protecting their profits, not the workers and communities who deserve certainty about their future. We demand a 78 percent tax on coal and gas exports to fund proper transition support, new industries, and good jobs.”

The New South Wales police issued a statement saying for their safety and other port uses, the protestors should refrain from entering the harbor with an intention to obstruct other uses. They reiterated the law saving safe passage was protected.

On Saturday, November 23, two men, ages 27 and 60, and a woman, age 26, were arrested but the other protestors remained peaceful and withdrew from the shipping channel. The situation however devolved on Sunday when the police reported retrieving 34 people from the water and 10 people required assistance to return to shore. A total of 170 people were arrested, including 156 adults and 14 children. They charged 132 people with disrupting a major facility and 32 with not complying with directions. One police officer suffered a fractured ankle.

Two individuals were charged in court on Monday including with seriously disrupting a major facility and operating a vessel to interfere with others. The court scheduled hearings for December and January and ordered both individuals to remain at least two kilometers from the area.

Port officials said that the harbor had remained open and continued to operate. They highlighted that there were 31 shipping movements between Friday and Sunday during the 50-hour protest.

Rising Tide issued a statement saying “We should have the right to disrupt an industry that is destroying our children’s futures.” The event however relocated away from the harbor to focus on raising attention with politicians.

