Classification Approval for First Entirely 3D Model-Based Design

(file photo) By The Maritime Executive 07-31-2020 05:34:01

Taking another step forward in the development of the smart shipyard, ABS has granted class approval for the first ship designed entirely using a 3D modeling process developed by Samsung Heavy Industries. Previously, the class society was requiring separate 2D drawings for the classification review needed to complete a safety verification and other steps in the design approval process.

Commenting on the program, Patrick Ryan, vice president of global engineering & technology at ABS, said, “It has been proven that building a 3D model-based approval process enables design review and inspection using 3D rather than 2D.” This project he said will, “lower the risk in the shipbuilding process and further increase the quality and safety."

Samsung Heavy Industries explained that it had introduced in 2016 the use of 3D model-based design techniques to performing engineering, but to obtain classification approval, it was necessary to re-create separate 2D drawings. The company cited this as one of the difficulties in its digital transformation strategy to transform into a smart shipyard.

Commenting on the future opportunities for the smart shipyard, Ho-Hyun Jung, Head of Technology Development Division, Samsung Heavy Industries said, "Digitalized design information certified by the Society can be easily connected to artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies without any additional data processing. Smartization will be accelerated in the overall shipyard business including design, production, and purchasing."

Samsung Heavy Industries reported that it is currently implementing the Samsung Heavy Industries (Smart SHI) program, which is designed to maximize efficiency by connecting all areas of business, including design and purchase, to create the smart yard. The goal is to achieve the highest productivity with technology.

ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries announced in September 2019 that they would be collaborating on the use of digital technologies to streamline designing, building, and classing assets. The joint development project they said would focus on 3D digital disclosure, data exchange, and the use of analytics to support the new construction process and pilot the survey of the future.

The companies outlined three areas that they would be focusing on in the project, including piloting 3D model-based plan review, which has been achieved. They are also working on developing a utility to import data from the SHI CAD system into ABS’s engineering software and piloting the use of artificial intelligence to supplement traditional non-destructive testing in the shipbuilding process.

