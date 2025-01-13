China Wins Release of Fishing Boat Held off Somalia

The Chinese Embassy in Somalia announced that the fishing vessel seized by pirates in November has been released. They said the crew was unharmed and the vessel was moving into “safe waters.”

The incident involving the fishing boat was reported at the beginning of December by EUNAVFOR Atalanta, the EU mission to monitor security off the Horn of Africa. The report said Atalanta had been notified and investigated but they classified it an armed robbery because the vessel remained in territorial waters. In today’s statement, the Chinese Embassy said attempts to sabotage the China-Somalia cooperation are in vain citing the “profound traditional friendship.”

Details of the release were not provided with the embassy only speaking of the “unremitting efforts of the Chinese government.” Atalanta had reported it was monitoring the vessel and in contact with the authorities in Somalia and China.

In mid-December, reports surfaced that the pirates increased their demand to $10 million for the release of the vessel. This came after reports said the Chinese offered $300,000 and later 1 million dollars for the release of the ship and its crew. Associated Press in Somalia reports today it is unclear if any money was paid.

The vessel had been boarded it was revealed in late November. When Atalanta spotted the vessel, it reported “the fishing vessel is under control of the alleged pirates, some of whom are carrying AK-47s and machine guns.”

The vessel was taken to the Puntland region which is semi-autonomous of Somalia. The region is known for its support of the piracy activity.

Atalanta’s data shows that it has documented reports of 20 attacks in 2024 including ones that were not successful in seizing vessels. They said there were 15 suspicious approaches reported during the year. It however notes that there is an unknown number of unreported/unconfirmed incidents involving dhows and smaller vessels.

