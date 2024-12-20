China Launches Hydrogen-Powered Inland Container Vessel



China marked the launch of its first large hydrogen fuel cell river containership on December 18. The vessel named Dong Fang Qing Gang will have the largest hydrogen fuel cell system so far deployed on a ship in China and will be used to demonstrate the potential of the technology.

The vessel will be outfitted with two 240 kW hydrogen fuel cells and will have a hydrogen storage system that will hold 550 kg of hydrogen. The vessel is expected to have a range of approximately 235 miles. The fuel cells are being developed by a Chinese company, Sinosynergy, and are reported to be its first high-power application for the shipping industry and it will be capable of powering a vessel carrying a heavy load.

The barge will have a capacity of 64 TEU which will be equivalent to approximately 1,450 tons. It will measure about 213 feet (64.9 meters) in length and displace about 2,000 tons.

In addition to the fuel cells, the power system includes hydrogen storage and a supply system. It will be linked to a lithium battery. It will be the first time the system along with the propulsion and control systems has been installed on a vessel.

The launch of the hull took place in Eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Wednesday. The barge will be outfitted and undergo testing with plans to start a commercial demonstration service in 2025. The vessel will operate between Zhapu port in Jiaxing and Xiasha port in Hangzhou.

It is the latest in a series of pioneering efforts by the Chinese to reduce emissions from inland shipping. Other projects are also testing battery-powered vessels and an electrification and charging system. Several projects in China are also exploring hydrogen-powered shipping.

