China Delivers Advanced Capability Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Chinese officials hailed the newly built Tiejian Wind Power 2000 as the “most advanced fourth-generation self-elevating” wind power installation vessel in China. Delivered on December 28, the vessel is designed to place the largest wind turbines including ones with a capacity of over 20 MW.

The vessel was built by CIMC Raffles and will operate from Tiejian in northern China. It was built to support the offshore wind installation efforts with the reports calling it the largest single equipment investment and construction project in the history of the industry.

The vessel is 445 feet (136 meters) in length with a beam of 174 feet (53 meters) which will give it over 5,000 square feet of deck space for the assembly and installation of the massive wind turbines. One of the critical elements is a 2,000-ton pile-circling full-slewing crane placed at the stern of the vessel. It has a reach of over 540 feet in height.

The capabilities mean the vessel will be able to handle with ease the new 20 MW turbines that China is pushing forward in developing. Prototype testing is already underway on the newest large-capacity wind turbines.

Because they anticipate these new turbines will be placed further out to sea in more challenging locations, the new vessel can operate at ocean depths of over 260 feet (80 meters). The vessel is powered with three fully rotating stern thrusters as well as three side thrusters. It is fully self-propelled with speeds up to 8 knots. It also features the latest dynamic positioning technology.

With the combination of lifting capacity, lifting height, and operating water depth, Chinese officials highlight the vessel adds a new capability in the industry. They are calling the vessel a heavyweight in offshore wind farm development.

