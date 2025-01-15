China Completes Structure for Second Domestically-Built Cruise Ship

Chinese officials today, January 15, marked the completion of the first phase of the construction of the country’s second domestically-built large cruise ship. The milestone is being hailed as another demonstration of the expanding prowess and capacity of the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The new cruise ship is being built for Adora Cruises, a Chinese company controlled by CSSC with Carnival Corporation as a minority investor, and the second time the CSSC yard has turned out a large ocean-going cruise ship. At 141,800 gross tons and 1,119 feet (341 meters) the new cruise which was named Adora Flora City in October 2024, will be 57 feet (17.4 meters) longer than the Adora Magic City. Passenger capacity is being increased to 5,232 passengers.

"It took us less than nine months to complete the hull structure assembly, two months sooner than the first one," said Wang Qi, chairman of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. during the celebrating ceremony held on Wednesday morning at its builder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co.

During the presentation, it was highlighted that the speed of construction for the cruise ship is “on par with our European peers,” being achieved after “initially mastering the key technologies.” Cruise ships are more complex than containerships and other vessels built by the yards due to the intricacies of the hotel and its systems. The European shipyards involve numerous subcontractors and have well-developed supplier networks for all the details of a cruise ship project.

CSSC initially partnered with Italy’s Fincantieri to develop its cruise ship construction capabilities. The design for the cruise ships is based on a class developed by Fincantieri and Carnival that has been deployed for Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Cruises. CSSC invested heavily to create new fabrication facilities unique to cruise ships.

One of the assertions reported to be included in the pending report from the U.S. Trade Representative on the shipbuilding industry focuses on China’s co-opting technologies to build its domestic industry. The U.S. report will assert that China has engaged in forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft, and procurement policies to give its shipbuilders an advantage.

The new cruise ship, which will operate with the colloquial name of Aida Huacheng, is a refined version of the original design. In addition to the additional length, the passenger cabin design has been “optimized” with a new variety of suites and the addition of 19 staterooms for a total of 2,144. The size of the atrium lobby is being doubled and the public spaces, entertainment, and leisure areas have been “fully upgraded.”

Among the unique spaces being highlighted aboard the next cruise ship is the Sea Street Garden. It will be an open multi-function social space reportedly inspired by its namesake city, Guangzhou in southern City near Hong Kong. The city has the conversational identity of the Flower City. The Sea Street Garden will be a space for entertainment, leisure and healing activities, social interaction, and a coffee café. The space evolves based on the time of day.

Adora launched cruises this year from Guangzhou aboard the Adora Mediterranea (formerly Costa Mediterranea) in advance of the completion of the Adora Flora City. Adora Magic City remains homeported in Shanghai. During its first year of operation, the cruise ship reportedly completed 84 voyages and welcomed nearly 600,000 tourists.

CSSC reported the new cruise ship is moving into the second phase of construction. It will focus on interior decoration, equipment installation, and commissioning. The construction schedule calls for the next milestone at the end of April with the first dock flotation test. Adora Flora City is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

