China Calls on US to Stop “Wrongdoings” Over Proposed Fees on Chinese Ships

A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry responded to a question from Reuters calling the proposed fees on Chinese-built ships “wrongdoings.” It comes as the war of words continues, and the trade war heats up after Donald Trump began imposing new tariffs.

The White House is yet to officially comment on its response to the U.S. Trade Representative’s finding that China unfairly subsidized and supported its shipbuilding industry. The report issued in January recommended actions after finding China was dominating shipbuilding through the state-owned industry and a broad system of support.

Reuters asked for comments from the Foreign Office after the news agency last week reported the Trump administration was seeking allied support for a series of fees against Chinese-built ships. It is believed the U.S. will charge a fee on any Chinese-built ship calling in U.S. ports regardless of the nationality of the shipowner. Further, the fee would be commensurate to the percentage of Chinese ships in the owner’s fleet.

“Such measures as imposing port fees and levying tariffs on cargo handling facilities hurt the U.S. itself as well as others,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during Monday’s press briefing. “The move not only hikes global maritime shipping costs and disrupts the stability of global industrial and supply chains, but also increases inflationary pressures in the U.S. and hurts the interests of American consumers and businesses.”

Industry analysts Alphaliner analyzed the global containership fleet. In its report, it says “37.8 percent of the current active containership fleet was built in Chinese shipyards.” It has been highlighted in other reports that this includes all the major carriers. MSC Mediterranean Shipping has drawn extensively on relationships with China and the Chinese leasing industry as it is building its fleet of ultra large container vessels. CMA CGM developed its large LNG-fueled ships in China and just this week Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is highlighting sea trials for a new generation of 24,000 TEU LNG-fueled containerships for CMA CGM.

The global containership order book is reported at nearly 800 vessels. Alphaliner reports that 70 percent of the orders are placed with Chinese shipyards. It notes that “out of the Top 10 shipyards in terms of vessels on order, seven are located in China.”

Chinese officials have been speaking out against the U.S. trade investigation since it was first launched in 2024. They have repeatedly said the problems with U.S. shipbuilding were long and deep-seated issues while China is using technology to advance its industry.

“The practice will ultimately fail to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” said Mao Ning. “We urge the U.S. to respect facts and multilateral rules, and immediately stop its wrongdoings. China will take necessary measures to defend its lawful rights and interests.”

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is currently receiving comments on its proposals. A public hearing is scheduled for March 24, which is the same day the comment period is due to close.