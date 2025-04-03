Chilean Navy Searches for Seven Fishermen After Sudden Capsizing

Chilean authorities are searching for seven crewmembers who went missing when a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Coronel, Chile. Their boat, the Bruma, capsized early Sunday morning in a crowded area in calm conditions, and an inquiry is under way to determine whether they may have been hit by another vessel.

The captain of the port for Coronel, Osvaldo Cuadra, told local media that a coordinated search was under way, assisted by a merchant ship, civilian aircraft and multiple fishing vessels. The Bruma's lifeboat is also missing, raising the possibility that the crew may have abandoned ship and could be adrift somewhere else.

Comienzan a aparecer más restos de la embarcación Bruma en la cuadra de búsqueda cercano a la Isla Santa María. No hay rastros aún de la balsa salvavidas. Sigue la esperanza de encontrar a los 7 pescadores de Constitución con vida @Cooperativa pic.twitter.com/awEpGgIrlw — Cristofer Espinoza (@CEspinozaQ) April 1, 2025

"The evidence shows that it wasn't a rock here, it wasn't a wave. Given the current state of the Bruma, this is certainly a collision," said local fishermens' association president Claudia Urrutia.

A larger steel-hulled fishing vessel, the Cobra, has been accused of colliding with the Bruma. The crew of the Cobra denies involvement, but the Cobra's hull shows signs of minor damage at the bow. The possible impact zone is being assessed by the authorities, and if the wreck can be accessed, it may be possible to verify if the paint corresponds to any traces on Bruma's wreckage.

"Accusing a ship [Cobra] with 18 crew members, also severely affected, is unthinkable. I trust their word, that they, at least, didn't detect anything," owner Gerardo Balbontín told local media.

Coronel's prosecutor has dispatched a team to examine Cobra in detail, including a forensic examination of the bridge and a review of the vessel's security camera footage. The crew has been questioned as well, but for now no charges have been brought.

"There are indications, there are elements that allow us to suspect, let's say, involvement [of the Cobra], but until we have conclusive proof of it, it's not possible to state it categorically," said Coronel's chief prosecutor, Hugo Cuevas.

Families of the missing men have called on the Chilean Navy to deploy an ROV to the site and search the wreckage. The Bruma's wreck sits in 400 meters of water, beyond the reach of standard diving techniques but within range for an ROV. Balbontín, the owner of the Cobra, has offered the use of his vessels to host small ROV equipment for the investigation.

Search efforts continue, aided by multiple government vessels, continued support from the fishing community, shore patrols and an aerial search with three Chilean Navy aircraft.