Celebrity Releases #CrewUpWithWomen Video

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-24 19:24:47

Celebrity Cruises has released a video #CrewUpWithWomen as part of its efforts around gender equality.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, says gender equality has been an important initiative at Celebrity. “We have gone from three percent of women on the bridge in 2015 to 22 percent fleet-wide in 2019 and, Celebrity Edge launched with 30 percent women crew – more than 50 percent higher than any other ship in our fleet or the industry, and we are not finished.”

The video #CrewUpWithWomen was produced with Pitch Her Productions, a female-led production company supporting women in the film industry.