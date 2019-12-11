Carnival Panorama Officially Named

Vanna White

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 17:33:50

Carnival Panorama – Carnival Cruise Line's first new ship on the U.S. West Coast in 20 years – has been officially named by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White.

In a nod to her role on Wheel of Fortune, White turned a series of letters spelling out PANORAMA that triggered the release of a bottle of Moet champagne to officially name the ship.

The vessel was delivered by Fincantieri in October. She is the line's 27th ship and the third vessel in the Vista class - sister ship of Carnival Vista, delivered in 2016, and Carnival Horizon, delivered in 2018.

She has 2,004 passenger cabins and she can accommodate more than 6,500 people onboard, including staff. At 133,868gt and 323 meters (1,060 feet) long, she is currently the largest ship of the Carnival fleet, but Mardi Gras will beat this record upon completion in late 2020.

Following an inaugural three-day cruise, Carnival Panorama will launch year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera service from Long Beach, departing every Saturday on week-long voyages to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.