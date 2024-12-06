Cargo Ship Grounds in Norway Loaded with Military Supplies for Poland



The DFDS Ro-Ro cargo ship Finlandia Seaways (8,700 dwt) grounded last night, December 5, departing Norway. It quickly became apparent it was no ordinary casualty as the Norwegian military established a security zone and confirmed the vessel was loaded with military equipment being sent to Poland for the protection of NATO allies.

Norway’s Defense Force chartered the Danish-registered cargo ship from DFDS and it was seen loading military supplies under tight security near Kristiansund, Norway. The vessel departed on December 4, but late on Thursday, December 5, grounded in the narrow Karmsundet Strait near Haugesund, north of Stavanger in southwest Norway.

Tugs were dispatched to hold the vessel in place due to high winds in the area with some reports indicating there was a small intake of water. The vessel’s rudder and propeller were damaged. There is a crew of 23 aboard but no reports of injuries and the captain reported an evacuation was not required.

Air defense system being loaded on the vessel in Norway (Ole Andreas Vekve photo courtesy of Forsvaret)

A security zone went up around the vessel with a spokesperson for the Norwegian Defense Force confirming to the media that they were guarding the cargo. The vessel was loaded with a NASAMS air defense system being sent to Poland to be used to protect Rzeszow’s Jasionka airport in the southeast which is operating as a key staging point for NATO and the allies sending weaponry into Ukraine. Norway also confirmed it is sending F-35 jet fighters and around 100 soldiers for training and to protect the airport.

The grounding happened at around 9:30 p.m. local time and when the winds died down the tugs were able to reposition the vessel and dock it in Husoya, Norway. The Finlandia Seaways had been due to arrive in Gdynia, Poland on December 7. The military reports they are looking for a replacement vessel confirming there would be a “slight delay” in getting the equipment to Poland.

Finlandia Seaways was under charter to the Norwegian Defense Force to delivery the military supplies to Poland (Ole Andreas Vekve photo courtesy of Forsvaret)

The Norwegian Coast Guard and Maritime Safety Authority were also investigating the incident. Media reports said it happened as the pilot was preparing to leave the vessel. Both the pilot and captain were interviewed and tested for alcohol but the media reports they were not detained.

A spokesman for the military told the media there was “nothing dramatic” about the incident.