Cargo Pumped Off of Damaged Tanker Stena Immaculate

The transfer of jet fuel cargo from the damaged tanker Stena Immaculate has been completed, according to HM Coastguard, and salvors are now preparing to bring the vessel into a port of refuge in the UK.

On March 10, the Portuguese-flagged feeder Solong was on a routine coastal voyage off Hull, UK, making 16 knots on a steady southbound course. Without slowing or maneuvering, Solong rammed the port side of the anchored product tanker Stena Immaculate, penetrating two tanks. Both vessels caught fire, and the crew of the Immaculate abandoned ship after an initial attempt to fight the blaze.

One crewmember from Solong is missing and presumed dead, and the boxship suffered extensive fire damage; debris from Solong's cargo, including pelletized plastic, has washed up along nearby beaches in the UK. The boxship's master has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

After the casualty, salvors for Stena Immaculate's owner stabilized the situation on board the tanker and brought another vessel - Fure Vyl - alongside for an STS transfer. The fuel has now been pumped off the Immaculate, preparing her for a safe entry into the port of Great Yarmouth later this week.

"HM Coastguard continues to support local authorities in their response to onshore pollution from the Solong as a result of the collision [sic] . . . in both Norfolk and Lincolnshire. The clean-up operation has now moved from a proactive to reactive response. HM Coastguard will continue to keep the overall situation under close review," said Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan in a statement.

HM Coastguard has asked the public to keep an open eye for nurdle pollution and to report it via the agency's online tip portal.