Cargo Operations Continue at California Ports

Port of Oakland By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2020 07:51:53

The Port of Oakland in California has announced that it and and Oakland International Airport will remain operational despite an Alameda County shelter-in-place order. Both facilities are essential services exempt from the order, the Port said today.

Cargo operations are also continuing at the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Hueneme.

The Port of Oakland's announcement followed shelter-in-place orders issued by six Bay Area counties: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda. The orders are intended to slow the spread of coronavirus and will remain in place until April 7. Under the restrictions, only essential businesses are permitted to remain open. Other employers must send workers home until the order is lifted.

“Our operations are critical to the health, safety, infrastructure and economy of our region,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “We will continue to function as a vital gateway for global trade and transportation while doing everything possible to protect our employees, customers and business partners.”

The Port said it has received no reports of employees, customers or business partners testing positive for coronavirus.

The U.S. Coast Guard has directed that seaports can receive ships and exchange cargo, even if they are from countries more affected by COVID-19.