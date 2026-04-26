Car Carrier Damaged in Allision With Bridge Pier at Bremerhaven

Last week, a car carrier hit a pier at the site of a decommissioned bridge at the port of Bremerhaven, tearing a long gash in the vessel's starboard side.

Early on Tuesday, the 2024-built car carrier CMA CGM Monza departed her berth in the Kaiserhafen Zwei. As the vessel proceeded to the harbor, the master requested the assistance of an additional tug, as conditions were windy and gusty.

She passed by Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven yard, headed northbound. At about 0230 GMT, the Monza transited past the location of a former swing bridge (previously decommissioned and removed). At this location, the harbor channel narrows, leaving little room for a ship of CMA CGM Monza's size to pass.

Despite the additional tug assistance, the winds were too strong and the ship's starboard side made contact with the edge of the pier. The impact tore open a hole of about eight feet in length in the ro/ro's hull. Luckily, all of the damage was above the waterline, and no pollution or injuries were reported.

Bremen's water police have imposed a sailing ban on the vessel, and have initiated administrative proceedings against the vessel's master.

As of Sunday evening, CMA CGM Monza remained in Bremerhaven's inner harbor.

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Autoport Bremerhaven. The swing bridge (since decommissioned) is visible at lower right, to the right of the lock complex (Olga Ernst / CC BY SA 4.0)