Cameron LNG's Train 2 Commences Production

Cameron LNG By The Maritime Executive 12-25-2019 07:48:36

Cameron LNG started producing LNG from Train 2 at its Hackberry, La., liquefaction-export facility on December 23.

Commercial operations will follow completion of performance testing and receipt of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) authorization to commence service. On August 19, Cameron LNG announced Train 1 of the liquefaction project began commercial operations.

The Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day. Train 1 includes a projected export capacity of four million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).