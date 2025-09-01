Cabin Boy Killed in Fall From Colombian Navy Training Ship's Rigging

A sail training ship belonging to the Colombian Navy lost a cabin boy over the side on Sunday, prompting a full-scale search.

The training vessel ARC Gloria was preparing to arrive at Barranquilla, Colombia on Sunday, and was engaged in making preparations for the ship's upcoming training cruise. During the transit, as the ship was maneuvering to enter port, cabin boy Julian Fernando Condia Bello fell into the Magdalena River.

According to local RCN Noticias, Bello was selected to climb the mainmast of the ship during the arrival ritual, likely as part of the common training-ship practice of having cadets go aloft and clip in while entering and exiting port. Bello reportedly lost control, fell several meters, hit a railing and went into the river, school official Javier Rubio told RCN.

Bello would have performed the same climb safely many times during training. The causes of the man-overboard incident are under review.

The ship's MOB procedures were activated, and search assets from Colombia's coast guard and navy responded to the scene to assist. River conditions on the Magdalena made the response effort challenging, according to local media. The governor of the Colombian state of Atlantico, Eduardo Verano, personally joined the search flotilla on the water, according to local media.

Bello's body was found early on Monday, according to local radio station Emi Atlantico.

The Colombian Navy has provided a counseling team for the boy's family, and has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the casualty. The ship's planned in-port public events have been canceled.