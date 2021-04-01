BV Awards AiP for Dutch Hydrogen-Powered Dredger from Royal IHC

Design of a hydrogen-fueled dredger awarded AiP (Royal IHC) By The Maritime Executive 04-01-2021 07:22:24

Dutch shipbuilding Royal IHC is working with the Dutch Government to develop coastal shipping projects that both meet the needs of maintaining the Dutch coastline while also contributing to the goal of reducing and eliminated CO2 emission.

Royal’s efforts to develop new ship designs were acknowledged by the classification society Bureau Veritas which has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a hydrogen-fueled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD). According to the shipyard, the AiP means that the proposed design of the vessel, encompassing its features and specifications, has been deemed acceptable in this early stage and that the hydrogen system has been safely integrated.

The design for this new vessel is part of an initiative that began in 2019 with Royal IHC and the Dutch Rijkswaterstaat exploring a new type of vessel referred to as the ‘LEAF’ (low energy adaptive fuel) hopper. Rijkswaterstaat has the ambition to become CO2 neutral by 2030, and needed to come up with cost-effective solutions for its coastal protection projects that could significantly reduce CO2. The aim was to develop a vessel that can be operational by 2024.

With this in mind, Royal IHC has been developing a hydrogen-powered TSHD that is designed to be used to maintain the Dutch coastline. The LEAF hopper will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as well as harmful exhaust gas emissions near the coast and coastal cities.

When operating on hydrogen the vessel will emit only water vapor. Also, many design features on the LEAF hopper contribute to low energy consumption, including an electric drive train and energy recovery systems

According to the company, “The reception of the AiP gives Royal IHC and Rijkswaterstaat the confidence to continue on the path towards zero emissions and further develop the LEAF hopper as a solution for CO2 neutral coastal protection works.”