World's First Live Streamed Statutory and Intermediate Survey

Drone conducting survey - photos courtesy of RINA By The Maritime Executive 06-16-2020 04:17:36

RINA carried out the world’s first statutory and associated class intermediate surveys with the use of live stream remote technologies. The survey was carried out on the bulk carrier Cielo di Gaspesie, owned by the d’Amico Group.

The shipping industry and the classification societies have increasingly been turning to remote technologies to facilitate many of the more challenging survey tasks ranging from tanks to overhead inspections. The technology has also aided with the challenges of maintaining operations during the current public health crisis.

“The shipping industry is going through a permanent change,” said Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services. “The COVID-19 emergency has just accelerated the already growing demand for remote services from the industry. From the beginning of the pandemic, the request for remote inspections has tripled compared to the previous period. Thanks to our app and live streaming technology, not only is safety guaranteed but also the time taken for inspections is optimized. Remote technologies reach a level of detail that the human eye can’t and allows RINA’s specialists attending onshore to carry out an even more detailed inspection of the vessel.”

According to RINA, the use of drones was part of an enhanced program of inspections conducted under the rules set by the international ESP Code permitting RINA to conduct close-up surveys of ballast tanks and cargo holds. The survey included an inspection of the hull and machinery.

The Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), attended the survey remotely, reviewing the live video feed and on its completion authorized RINA to certify the Cielo di Gaspesie. The vessel was assigned the new class notation “REMOTE” by RINA. This new notation identifies the ships deemed by the Society to be eligible to be surveyed remotely for the largest scope of class surveys as well as periodic surveys.

It is anticipated that LISCR’s recent approval of RINA’s remote inspection technology for Liberian flagged vessels will be followed by other flag administrations approval of the new remote inspection protocols.



