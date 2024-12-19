Bud Darr Jumps Ship from MSC to Lead Cruise Industry Trade Group CLIA

MSC’s well-known and prominent Executive Vice President for Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, Charles (Bud) Darr is leaving the company after seven years. The cruise industry trade group Cruise Lines International Associate (CLIA) announced Darr will become its President and CEO in February 2025, returning to the organization where he headed technical and regulatory affairs from 2010 to 2017.

Darr has been closely involved in MSC’s response to developments in environmental public policy, regulatory, and other industry-wide issues. He has provided thought leadership positions on issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, maritime security, safety at sea, and international shipping policy. He joined MSC in 2017 and was involved with both the group’s cargo and passenger divisions during a period of strong growth. Darr appeared as a frequent public speaker and participant in the industry on behalf of MSC.

In his role as President and CEO of the cruise association, Darr will lead the next phase of CLIA’s global strategy at an important time for the industry as the cruise sector continues to confront the challenges of decarbonization and looks to build support for its 2050 sustainability targets. A highly respected figure in the maritime world, CLIA’s executive committee said Darr brings exceptional maritime experience and outstanding relationships across the global cruise industry and its related trade, equipment, ports, shipbuilders, and service providers.

“I am thrilled to be returning to CLIA, and I am grateful for the confidence that the Global Executive Committee and CLIA-member lines have placed in me,” Darr commented. “With the dynamic changes and opportunities ahead, this industry is poised to set new pathways and raise the bar for innovation and sustainability. I am eager to harness our collective expertise to propel us toward an even brighter future. Together, we will navigate the global complexities and reach significant milestones.”

Darr succeeds Kelly Craighead, who, earlier this year, announced her plans to leave the organization at year’s end.

He began his maritime career as a nuclear propulsion supervisor and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Baton Rouge. He did his undergraduate studies at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (class of 1993) to become a deck officer and later received a law degree from George Washington University Law School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1983 to 1989, and the U.S. Coast Guard from 1993 to 2010.

Darr has been active in the industry serving on the boards for the UK Chamber of Shipping, BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping, the Liberian Shipowners’ Council, and the Society for Gas as a Marine Engine.